Environment Canada forecasts mixed bag of weather this week across the Thompson Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It's going to start off damp and cool this week, but according to Environment Canada, temperatures will rise and the sunshine will be sticking around for the weekend.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 22°C. The overnight low will drop down to 10°C.

Tuesday will see more clouds with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 19°C. The evening will drop down to 7°C with more showers expected.

Wednesday will drop down to 14°C. The day will be wet with showers expected all day. Overnight, the temperature is expected to drop down to 5°C.

The rest of the week will gradually get warmer.

Thursday will reach a high of 18°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday will hit a high of 24°C with more sunshine in the forecast.

Saturday is expected to be the nicest day of the week with a high of 25°C and mainly sunshine.

A reminder to send us your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.