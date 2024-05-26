Fire burning on Kelowna's Kent Road spreads to automotive building

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters continue to fight the massive blaze at PM Automotive on Kent Road hard, hitting the fire with hoses from all angles, including from above.

Some flames are still visible from the roof of the auto shop and a massive amount of thick smoke continues to pour from the building, although as of 10:15 a.m., the smoke appears to be lessening somewhat.

The fire appears to have started at the east side of the building, in a pile of tires. The building is significantly damaged on its east wall.

Photo: Nicholas Johansen PM Automotive's east wall, where the fire is believed to have started.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

After an early morning house fire, Kelowna fire crews are being kept busy once again Sunday morning with another fire off Spall Road.

The newest fire was sparked just after 9 a.m. at the end of Kent Road. The fire appears to be burning a number of stacked tires, a dumpster and a pickup truck and it appears to have spread to the nearby PM Automotive building.

Large amounts of black smoke from the fire are visible from across most of Kelowna.

Emergency crews are now on scene and firefighters are hitting the building with their hoses.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.