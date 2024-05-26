No one was injured in the large house fire on Kelowna's Shetland Road Sunday morning

Photo: Reilly E A building caught fire off Kelowna's Sexsmith Road Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

No one was injured in Sunday morning's house fire on Kelowna's Shetland Road Sunday morning.

In a press release, Platoon Captain Scott Clarke says fire crews were dispatched to the home on the 3100 block of Shetland road at about 6:30 a.m.

"The first arriving officer reported a three-story, single-family residence with smoke and flames showing from the rear of the residence and extending into the second floor and roof system," Clarke said.

"The incident was upgraded to a second alarm by the Incident Commander."

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and then worked to completely extinguish hot spots throughout the roof.

Working smoke alarms in the house alerted the residents to the fire, and they were able to get out of the home without incident. No residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious but it is still under investigation.

While crews were on scene of the house fire, another call came in for the large structure fire at PM Automotive off Spall Road, and crews were then dispatched there.

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

A house fire off Kelowna's Sexsmith Road has been knocked down by fire crews Sunday morning.

The home on Shetland Road caught fire just before 6:30 a.m., and massive flames were visible extending through the roof of the home.

As of 7:15 a.m., Kelowna Fire Department firefighters are on scene of the fire and they've managed to knock down the flames. A person at the scene says it appears the house has sustained "significantly severe damage."

Other houses are close to the one that burned, but it's not clear if these adjacent homes were damaged as well.

The cause of Sunday morning's fire is not known at this time, but crews remain on scene.

Photo: Mariano Rubharajan Fire crews are on scene of the Shetland Road house fire Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

Large flames and heavy smoke are visible in Kelowna's Sexsmith Road area Sunday morning, after what appears to be a house caught fire.

The large building fire was sparked at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning just off Sexsmith Road, west of Reid's Corner, although the exact location of the blaze is not clear at this time.

A photo captured by a Castanet reader shows large flames extending through the roof of the building. The building backs onto an outdoor storage area for RVs and boats, although other homes are also nearby.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.