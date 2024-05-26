Fire crews douse large house fire on Kelowna's Shetland Road Sunday morning

Photo: Reilly E A building caught fire off Kelowna's Sexsmith Road Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

A house fire off Kelowna's Sexsmith Road has been knocked down by fire crews Sunday morning.

The home on Shetland Road caught fire just before 6:30 a.m., and massive flames were visible extending through the roof of the home.

As of 7:15 a.m., Kelowna Fire Department firefighters are on scene of the fire and they've managed to knock down the flames. A person at the scene says it appears the house has sustained "significantly severe damage."

Other houses are close to the one that burned, but it's not clear if these adjacent homes were damaged as well.

The cause of Sunday morning's fire is not known at this time, but crews remain on scene.

Photo: Mariano Rubharajan Fire crews are on scene of the Shetland Road house fire Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

Large flames and heavy smoke are visible in Kelowna's Sexsmith Road area Sunday morning, after what appears to be a house caught fire.

The large building fire was sparked at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning just off Sexsmith Road, west of Reid's Corner, although the exact location of the blaze is not clear at this time.

A photo captured by a Castanet reader shows large flames extending through the roof of the building. The building backs onto an outdoor storage area for RVs and boats, although other homes are also nearby.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.