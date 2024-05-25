Avant Brands announces chief operating officer moving on after six years

Photo: LinkedIn David Lynn

A Kelowna cannabis company’s chief operating officer is moving on to new adventures.

Avant Brands earlier this month announced that COO David Lynn will be leaving the company on July 5 after six years at the helm.

“David has been a key player in our success, helping to streamline our operations and prepare us for future growth,” Avant Brands founder and CEO Norton Singhavon said in a press release. “Additionally, we are very pleased to see the succession plan implementation occurring, ensuring a smooth transition.

“Going forward, we are well-positioned for continued innovation and growth, thanks to the solid groundwork established by David’s leadership, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Lynn oversaw the growth of Avant to more than 175 employees and led its domestic and international sales strategies.

The press release announcing Lynn’s departure noted he created a strong leadership team that will assume his operations, sales and export-focused responsibilities.