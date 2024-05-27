Okanagan youth hockey school adds golf to its list of instructional offerings

Photo: Contributed

Hockey in the winter. Golf in the summer.

When an NHL team is eliminated from the playoffs, they old saying is they hit the golf course. They are old fashioned, complementary sports.

A Kelowna-based hockey school has decided to take advantage of the symmetry between hockey and golf, coming up with a new version for its young campers.

Canadian Hockey Enterprises, which has been in business for 15 years, used to do only hockey training during the summer for those between five and 12 years of age, but it has now added a golf option. The golf portion of the camp, which is optional, will feature instruction by professionals from Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club.

The boys’ camp will be held July 8-12, while the girls will hit the ice July 15-19. It will consist of on-ice training for 90 minutes followed by off-ice activities for an hour.

The afternoon will be all about golf. The kids will get a chance to play a few holes at Gallagher’s Pinnacle par-3 course if their skills improve over the course of the week. The camp will provide bus transportation to and from the course, and clubs will be provided if the children do not have their own.

The camp’s hockey sessions are run by Paul Crowley, a former pro player and ex-scout for the Detroit Red Wings. There is also a goalie-only program run by Jim Bedard, who was the Red Wings’ goalie coach between 2002 and 2016.

More information about Canadian Hockey Enterprises camps can be found on its website here.