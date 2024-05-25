Second annual Tee Up for Transplant golf tournament will fund kidney research

Photo: Black Mountain Golf Club

One in 10 people in B.C. and Yukon either lives with or is at risk of developing kidney disease, and the rate is increasing rapidly.

The number of people suffering from the disease has increased by a whopping 60% over the last decade, which is why the B.C. and Yukon chapter of The Kidney Foundation of Canada is once again holding the Tee Up for Transplant fundraising golf tournament in July.

The second annual best-ball tournament will be held at Black Mountain Golf Club on Friday, July 5. The entry fee includes a round of golf, cart, welcome swag bag, challenge holes, dinner and prizes. There will also be a silent auction to raise funds for lifesaving research, patient services and public education programs.

Kidney disease was the 10th leading cause of death in Canada in 2019. It can range from mild to severe and lead to kidney failure. Kidney disease often starts slowly and develops without any symptoms and may not be detected until it has progressed to less than 20% of kidney function remaining.

To register for the Tee Up for Transplant tournament, visit its website here.