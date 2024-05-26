237281
Letting Go wellness event will be held at Bertram Creek Regional Park

Anyone looking to improve themselves is invited to a wellness event in Bertram Creek Regional Park.

Letting Go will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Bertram Creek amphitheatre. The event will support the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kelowna chapter.

Jaime Morgan will deliver a speech about how to embrace positivity and experience emotional relief, while Linda Edgecombe will discuss stress reduction techniques and the importance of letting go of past burdens to invite calm.

There will also be a guided meditation led by Kelsey Bjur, a practitioner experienced in promoting self-awakening and mindfulness.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a comfortable pillow to sit on and to carpool if possible.

Letting Go tickets are available here.

