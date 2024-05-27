UBC Okanagan studying how to get youth up off the couch

Photo: Unsplash

Youth, like the rest of society, are more sedentary than ever.

Spending much of their days parked in front of screens, research shows less than 25% of Canadian adolescents are sufficiently physically active.

The Pediatric Exercise Research Lab at UBC Okanagan is seeking youth aged 13 to 16 for a study to find ways to engage young people in exercise.

“That age is where we see a huge increase in sedentary behavior and declines in physical activity,” said Jodi Koep, post doctoral research fellow and study organizer.

“Those kinds of increases in sedentary behaviour have huge implications for declines in vascular health.”

The MOTAFIT study will use mobile health technology like apps and fitness watches, helping determine if smartwatches help improve activity in youth.

Exercise specialists will design an exercise plan for three to four day a week, striving to get youth heart rates up to 80% of max for 40 to 60 minutes per week.

Beside in-person visits to the lab in Kelowna before and after the study, it was all be managed and tracked remotely.

“Just looking at, is the intervention feasible? So do the children enjoy it? Are they meeting the goals?” Koep said.

The study is now seeking to enrol 60 adolescents who are healthy and without pre-existing conditions. They will be paid for their lab time, roughly $120.

The exercise program will be tailored to work around the child’s schedule, using the mobile health app or smartwatch.

Anyone interested can get more information here.