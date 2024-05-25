McElhanney Cares hockey and soccer tournament raises money for Ronald McDonald House

The 15th annual Mcelhanney Cares hockey and soccer tournament for Ronald McDonald House is taking place in Kelowna this weekend.

Running the event since 2020, Mcelhanney aimed to raise $100,000 for sick children and their families across Friday and Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $116,000 has been raised.

“We start our planning in December of every year,” said Brad Elenko of McElhanney.

"Lots of time involved in putting it together, but it’s exciting watching the donations roll in and working with the team managers with the participating teams to encourage them to make their donations for the Ronald McDonald House. It all culminates... in a big event.”

The 2024 tournament saw a total of 16 hockey teams and eight soccer teams come together with hundreds of athletes involved to raise money.

The Ronald McDonald House looks after approximately 2,000 families per year, with roughly two thirds of those families coming from the interior of BC.

“Over the last 14 years the tournament has been able to raise about half a million dollars, and those funds go directly towards supporting families that stay at Ronald McDonald House when they have nowhere else to stay while their child is in treatment,” said Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon CEO Richard Pass.

“Sometimes those stays are 150 nights up to two years while the child is in treatment, so it is their home, so those funds are an incredible support for all those families.”

This year's fundraising will help house about 700 families over the next year. To help get to that goal, the tournament has put on a silent auction along with their online donation portal.

"We have a silent auction, a raffle and a 50/50, and I’m pretty confident we are going to pull in another $20,000 so I think we are going to hit our $100,000 goal today,” Elenko said Friday.

If you want to help McElhanney Care, you can head down to MNP Place to catch some hockey and soccer Saturday afternoon. You can also head to their website to make a donation.