Ellison Fire Department holding annual open house on June 1

Photo: RDCO

Local families looking to get outside next weekend can swing by the Ellison Fire Hall for their annual open house.

The Ellison Fire Department will be cooking up smokies and offering pony rides on June 1, at the fire hall located at 4411 Old Vernon Road.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the pony rides will go until 12 p.m.

“Residents will also have the chance to explore fire trucks and learn about emergency preparedness and fire prevention at information booths hosted by BC Ambulance, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and RCMP,” the RDCO says in a press release.

The Ellison Fire Department has been in operation since 1979. Twenty-three staff members work to support more than 2,700 resident across the 82-square kilometre fire protection area.