Hall Road resident stymied by city in attempt to subdivide his property

Photo: Google Maps

Pat Klassen thought he had an agreement with the City of Kelowna to subdivide his three Hall Road area properties.

The roadblock at the time was the lack of sanitary sewer service to the neighbourhood.

That was well over a decade ago.

Now, with sewer just metres away, a new hurdle has been placed before him.

The Hall Road area was removed from the city’s permanent growth boundary in the latest Official Community Plan update.

“Eighteen years,” Klassen said, when asked how long he has been trying to get the property subdivided.

“We had a land review agreement with the city about 14 years ago but the main setback at this time was having a sanitary sewer system put in place."

Klassen has hoped to subdivide the three properties near Hall and Dunsmuir roads totalling just over seven acres into fifteen 0.399 acre lots he says fits within the current RR2 zoning.

“We have everything necessary to be able to develop these properties."

“With all the new incentives from the city and the Canadian and provincial governments with regards to infill housing, this type of subdivision is something that the city hasn’t seen, with larger lots that would be ideal for homes with secondary suites and carriage homes.”

However, Klassen says removing the area from the city’s growth boundary effectively stops anybody from being able to do anything, even if it is within the correct zoning.

“These three properties together are one of the largest unused portions within the Hall Road area that is subdividable because there are a fair amount of wetlands in the area that do need to be protected."

If Klassen does go ahead with a costly subdivision application it would receive a 'no' recommendation from planning staff because it’s outside the growth boundary.

And while council could reject that recommendation, Klassen says councillors he has spoken with have told him they “don’t want the hassle” from the neighbourhood.

Kelowna’s director of planning Ryan Smith acknowledges the history of the property and the fact the area was removed from the growth boundary “with not much feedback” from area residents.

He also acknowledged a future council or staff could undertake a future planning exercise for the neighbourhood to see what development may look like.

“But, could they and should they are two different things,” said Smith. “We have a policy that says they shouldn’t right now.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of other properties that are outside the growth boundary where subdivision might be possible by the regulation but policy says no. Should we let those go too?”

When it comes to the issue of the need for infill housing across the city Smith says it’s a common refrain from developers hoping to have their specific projects approved.

He adds the city always does look to see if applications for development outside the growth boundary can, in fact, be good for the community.

In this case with a small-scale subdivision, Smith doesn’t believe there is enough scale to have those discussions.

“On a much larger scale there is the ability for the city to have that conversation that there are negatives here but could we negotiate some positives that might tip the balance.”

And while a neighbourhood review could happen sometime down the road, Smith says this is not the time pointing to the need for those types of reviews in neighbourhoods more central to the city with more pressure on them.