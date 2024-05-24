Creekside Theatre to host Juno winners Dan Mangan, Joel Plaskett

Photo: Contributed Dan Mangan

Two veterans of the Canadian music scene are set to perform in Lake Country this year.

Tickets are on sale now for the Dan Mangan shows scheduled for November 1 and 2 at Creekside Theatre and the September 23 Joel Plaskett concert.

Mangan is a two-time Juno award winner who was also listed twice for the Polaris Music Prize.

Plaskett is one of the country’s most revered songwriters. His accolades include His accolades include a Juno award, numerous East Coast Music, Canadian Folk and Music Nova Scotia awards, and two Polaris short list nominations.

Lake Country cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn says he first saw Mangan in Victoria a Decade ago. “I appreciate his on-stage style and his artist advocacy.”

In 2017, Mangan, who lives in Vancouver, co-founded Side Door, a community marketplace platform for the arts that seeks to democratize and decentralize the entertainment industry by allowing non-traditional spaces to be venues.

Creekside Theatre is the fifth stop on Plaskett’s latest Canadian Tour. The respected songwriter has performed with the likes of Paul McCartney and the Tragically Hip.

“If you’ve been following his (Plaskett) music career over the years, you will have noticed he has taken turns delivering intimate and idiosyncratic singer-songwriter fare, incendiary riff-rock, left-leaning folk rock, as well as conceptual epics and off-kilter feats of musical stamina,” said Donn.

Tickets can be purchased through www.creeksidetheatre.com