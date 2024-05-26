Council to review new apartment proposal in transitioning downtown neighbourhood

Photo: MGA Architecture

A new development for a neighbourhood in transition comes before Kelowna city council Monday.

Fifth Avenue Properties is seeking a development permit for a six-storey wood-frame apartment building encompassing five lots on Coronation Avenue, between St. Paul and Richter streets.

The building would be situated next to another six-storey apartment presently under construction and across the street from a proposed 19-storey building which has yet to come to council.

The proposal before council Monday is for construction of 85 for-sale units above a partially buried two-level concrete parking structure.

“This project has been designed to meet the intent of the future OCP guidelines and addresses the transition to the existing residential neighbourhoods to the south by limiting the project's height to six storeys,” the developer says.

The city’s height map allows for structures up to 12-storeys in the area.

The apartment includes a mix of bachelor, one- and two-bedroom units.

“The ratio of unit types does lean more heavily towards the one-bedroom option as it is expected that students of the future UBCO campus will be a strong demographic for this area.”