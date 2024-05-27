UBCO engineering students building toward earthquake summit in Italy need support

Photo: UBCO

A group of UBCO engineering students need help to attend the World Conference on Earthquake Engineering in Italy this summer.

The students belong to UBCO’s Advanced Structural Simulation and Experimental Testing Group in the School of Engineering. They are working to take part in the conference which will look to demonstrate how seismic safety can be achieved from Vancouver to Venice.

“ASSET is looking to challenge and expand the current understanding of earthquake engineering,” says Mahya Moghadasi, a graduate research assistant. “Each contribution to the journey is more than just financial support; it invests in safer, more resilient communities worldwide.”

Moghadasi lived through a 6.3 Richter earthquake as a high school student growing up in Iran. Now she is studying to learn more about how to make buildings safer during natural disasters.

“That moment was a turning point,” she says. “The earthquake was a terrifying experience. The ground shaking left me feeling afraid and vulnerable. As we evacuated our apartment, I recall vividly questioning the structural integrity of the buildings around me amid the uncertainty of the situation.”

ASSET’s research projects can be applied to disaster resiliency and modern construction policy worldwide.

Vancouver rests near the Cascadian Subduction Zone and is especially susceptible to earthquakes.

UBCO associate professor Dr. Lisa Tobber is convening a technical session at the conference on cost-effective resiliency solutions for earthquake engineering. She says the student engineering group is eager to be part of the conference but needs financial support to do so.

“Attending this conference is crucial for us to exchange ideas with the world's leading experts and bring back knowledge that can benefit British Columbians,” says Dr. Tobber.

To learn more or to donate click here.