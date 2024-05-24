Sarah McLachlan announces tour with stop in Kelowna

Photo: Sarah McLachlan

Renowned Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan coming to Kelowna later this year.

McLachlan has announced the Canadian leg of her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy tour, heading from Ontario all the way to British Columbia, including a stop in Kelowna at Prospera Place on Nov. 18.

She will also play Save On Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Nov. 20.

She’ll be on the road this summer with acoustic harmony trio Tiny Habits.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” said McLachlan.

“I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The tour celebrates McLachlan’s highly acclaimed third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, which first released October 22, 1993. 31 years later, the album is back on tour.

$1 per ticket will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides high-quality music education and mentorship free to children and youth facing barriers to access.

Presale tickets will be made available on Tuesday, May 28, with general sale kicking off on May 31.