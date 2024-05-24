KSS students make a difference with the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: KSS

A group of students from Kelowna Secondary School helped make a difference at the Central Okanagan Food Bank this week.

The student leaders donated $1,000 to the food bank after they managed to sell a wide variety of clothing at a pop-up lunch time thrift store.

It's called Thrifty Thursday, and it's a weekly event at KSS, with students interested in reducing waste while raising money for a good cause.

"Thrifty Thursday prevents textile waste, raises money for great Canadian charities, and offers students a sustainable and convenient way to get clothes," said Julia Soleski, Grade 12.

She believes this program can make a "tangible difference" as each piece of clothing sold finds a new purpose rather than becoming needless waste at a landfill.

For the first major donation from Thrifty Thursday, the students chose the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

According to KSS students and workers at COFB, the Food Bank will be able to turn the $1,000 donation into $3,000 worth of food.

"We are deeply inspired by the KSS students' remarkable achievements with their Thrifty Thursday initiative," said RayAnn Gruza, communications coordinator at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"Their generous donation to our organization is a true testament to their community spirit, and we are honoured to be chosen as the recipient."