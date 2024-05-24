Kelowna RCMP officer assaulted while trying to make an arrest on transit bus

Photo: Contributed Kelowna RCMP pulled over a transit bus Thursday night after a report of a weapon being displayed.

Kelowna RCMP says an officer was assaulted while making an arrest on a transit bus in the Dougall Road and Highway 33 area last night.

Police pulled over the Route 10 bus around 7 p.m. Thursday Dougall Road. They were responding to a report of a possible weapon displayed within a group of individuals.

One witness says police held a number of buses, boarding one of them saying they were searching for someone.

An officer was attempting to arrest one person when she was assaulted, suffering minor injuries. That prompted a large police response around the vehicle.

The suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken to cells. The injured officer remained on duty.

A spokesperson for BC Transit says that after the RCMP removed the suspect from the Route 10 bus on Dougall Road at Highway 33 the bus was able to return to its regular route after a short delay.

"RCMP removed one individual for an incident unrelated to transit. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not at liberty to discuss this matter further. Safety is our top priority at BC Transit, and we will continue to assist the Kelowna RCMP in their investigation as necessary," says an email statement from BC Transit.

As part of the investigation, Kelowna RCMP is asking for dash camera footage and surveillance video from the 200 block of Rutland Road North from between 6:15 and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 20024-27587.