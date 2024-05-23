At least four RCMP vehicles pull over BC Transit bus in Kelowna

Photo: Cayden

A public transit bus was pulled over by RCMP on Dougall Road in Kelowna on Thursday evening.

At about 7 p.m., at least four RCMP vehicles pulled over a Route 10 bus in Rutland.

A Castanet reader says they were on public transit when police officers held buses before boarding one and declaring they were searching for somebody.

People on the Route 10 bus were reportedly de-boarded while police allowed other busses to leave. There were upwards of 10 police cars on scene, including ambulance services.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Castanet reader says the scene was cleared.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for information.