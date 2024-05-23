South Rutland Elementary School receives $30K for library budget

Photo: SD23 South Rutland Elementary

South Rutland Elementary School is getting a big boost to its library budget thanks to Indigo bookstore.

The Indigo Love Reading Foundation is donating $1 million to more than 30 schools across the province, including Rutland Elementary School, which is set to receive $30,000.

"South Rutland Elementary is committed to building a strong community that fosters a love of reading,” says Courtney Kelly, first grade teacher at South Rutland Elementary.

“Our classrooms and library are in desperate need of updated resources that are reflective of our culturally diverse student population and individual student learning needs. Many of the library books we have are over 15 years old; the shelves are almost bare. This grant will allow our educators to provide engaging and diverse literature for our library and classrooms; all students will be able to see themselves reflected in the books they read."

Indigo is donating a combined total of $185,000 to four British Columbia schools:

South Rutland Elementary School ($30K)

École Macaulay Elementary School ($70K)

Hastings Community Elementary School ($75K)

Kitwanga Elementary School ($10K)

The foundation will also award 11 on-reserve schools across Canada more than $300,000 in funding for new books and literacy resources.