Charity golf tournament raises money for future Okanagan College recreation and wellness centre

Okanagan College held its 30th annual charity golf tournament Thursday afternoon at the Okanagan Golf Club, raising money for the new recreation and wellness centre that will be built on the Kelowna campus.

“We have 7,000 students on campus, and right now, there is nowhere for them to come together, to belong, to connect and to do sports and recreation or to workout, so really it’s an important facility,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation.

“We know that student mental health has suffered over the last couple of years like everybody else, so this is just a really positive way for them to come together and stay fit and healthy and support their learning outcomes.”

One-hundred-forty golfers hit the links in support of the Okanagan College, with all donations being matched by the local Serwa family, who are big advocates for health and fitness.

“We’ve got people from all different parts of the community, so we’ve got lots of different businesses here, lots of donors from the Okanagan College Foundation, all friends of the college. Many of these people here today actually have been with us right from the beginning," Jackman said.

Kyle Recsky and his family stepped into the tournament in place of their grandfather Alex, who has been involved with the tournament since its inception back in the early 90s.

“My grandpa was the first rec coordinator at the college, and so back in the 80s it was his dream to get a gym built at that facility, so this has been 40 years in the making," mentioned Recsky.

"He was involved in getting the gym built out of the north campus at OUC at the time, but obviously when UBCO took over that facility, then the college was left without a gym again, so we are happy to see this project go forward and it’s great to be doing it in his honour.

It was a big day for the college, but a sad day as well as it marked the 30th and final time OC will be hosting their annual golf tournament.

Jackman says the college is in the middle of locking down a new signature event for 2025 and that they are hopeful to be announcing a new partnership with another community organization that will continue the legacy sooner rather than later.

Throughout its 30 years, the fundraiser has brought in more than $850,000 for the Okanagan College Foundation.

Those interested in donating can head to the Okanagan College Foundation website to make a donation.