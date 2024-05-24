Former UBCO employee says her 2019 firing was due to 'discriminatory attitudes' based on her race

Photo: UBC Okanagan

A former UBC Okanagan employee who was fired less than four months after she was hired says her termination was tainted by “subconscious discriminatory attitudes” based on her race. But the university is seeking a court order to dismiss her human rights complaint.

In a decision issued earlier this year, BC Human Rights Tribunal member Robin Dean allowed Jessica Fyffe's human rights complaint to proceed to a hearing, after UBC sought to have the complaint dismissed.

Fyffe, a Black woman of Caribbean and West Indian ancestry, claims that her firing was based on anti-Black stereotypes that Black workers are "lazy, untruthful, and incompetent.”

In response, UBC claims Fyffe was fired because she didn't have the software skills that she had claimed she had during the interview process and that her work regularly contained typos and spelling errors, while also taking too long to complete.

Fyffe was hired as a Communications and Marketing Specialist in the department of UBC Student Housing and Hospitality Services in May 2019, but after the university gave her two paid training days to learn the Adobe software followed by two hours of training daily for a period, Fyffe was terminated in late August.

She said her supervisor told her during her short term of employment: "I don't want to say you lied, but you misrepresented your skills on your resume” and “I'm not saying your lazy, but...” before telling her how long an assignment should take.

Signed release form

Fyffe was given a week's pay in lieu of notice when she was fired, along with another three weeks pay in exchange for signing a release form. By signing the form, she agreed not to pursue any proceedings or claims against the university in relation to her firing, which expressly included claims through the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

A year later, Fyffe filed the human rights complaint with the Tribunal.

While UBC argued Fyffe's human rights complaint should be dismissed based on her signing the release form, along with her having “no reasonable prospect of success,” Dean disagreed.

Fyffe said she was “emotionally shocked,” “overwhelmed” and “confused” during the termination meeting, when she signed the release form. UBC says she was given a week to review the form before signing it, but Fyffe chose to sign it during the meeting and collect her extra three weeks of pay.

Dean noted there are some differences between Fyffe and UBCO's Human Resources Advisor's accounts about what happened during her firing, and of how the signing of the release form went. As a result, Dean said she did not have sufficient evidence or information to make a determination, and the matter should proceed to a hearing.

“UBC says that I should dismiss Ms. Fyffe’s complaint because she has no reasonable prospect of showing that her race or colour were factors in the termination of her employment. ... Ms. Fyffe argues that her termination was tainted by subconscious discriminatory attitudes,” Dean said.

“It is often the case that discrimination takes the form of subtle, and even unconscious, beliefs, biases, prejudices, and stereotypes.

“While there is evidence before me that Ms. Fyffe was not performing in a way that UBC wanted her to, there is also evidence from which the Tribunal could conclude that its perception of Ms. Fyffe’s work was tainted by anti-Black stereotypes. Those stereotypes, which include that Black workers are lazy, untruthful, and incompetent are directly mirrored in the comments of Ms. Fyffe’s supervisor, which are undisputed on the application before me.”

Seeking judicial oversight

Last week, UBC filed a petition in BC Supreme Court seeking to overturn the Tribunal decision, once again asking for the dismissal of Fyffe's complaint.

“UBC observed several deficiencies with Fyffe's performance,” UBC says in the recent filing. “Despite UBC's best efforts to outline its expectations, provide coaching and training, and allow time for Fyffe's performance to improve, no observable improvement occurred.

"The sole reason for the termination of employment was her failure to perform the essential duties of the position, despite [UBC's] efforts to help her do so ... Fyffe's race and colour were not factors in the decision to terminate her employment.”

UBC accepts that Fyffe possesses “protected characteristics” by being Black and that she “experienced adverse treatment” when she was fired. But the university says there is no evidence those two factors were linked in any way.

UBC says Dean drew an inference that “the mere mention of the alleged use of the words 'lazy, untruthful, and incompetent' to describe Fyffe's work was evidence of [UBC's] anti-Black stereotypical perception,” but argues this was “arbitrary speculation.”

Because Fyffe signed the release document and she was given the three weeks of severance in return, UBC is asking the court to declare this a “valid settlement agreement” and dismiss her human rights complaint, before the matter heads to a hearing.

“Proceeding to a hearing, notwithstanding a valid and enforceable settlement agreement, would cause UBC unnecessary loss, damage, and/or expense to prepare for and attend the hearing,” UBC says in its petition.

Fyffe has yet to formally respond to UBC's BC Supreme Court petition. According to the BC Human Rights Tribunal website, no hearing for the Fyffe matter has been scheduled for at least the next 90 days.