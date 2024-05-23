New suite for BC Cancer Kelowna to come after $6.1 million fundraiser

Photo: Brayden Ursel

BC Cancer Kelowna is getting a new systemic therapy suite.

The BC Cancer Foundation announced Thursday that they have completed fundraising of $6.1 million for the new addition to the facility in Kelowna.

Originally launching the campaign back in fall 2022, the completed campaign comes out well ahead of its anticipated two-year fundraising timeframe.

“The new systemic therapy suite will open a new chapter for cancer care and research for the Interior, and we’re deeply grateful to the community for making this possible,” said Dr. Ross Halperin of BC Cancer and Kelowna’s executive medical director.

This was all made possible with the help of 115 donors, including the Kelowna Auto Industry, the Bannister family, BC Cancer staff, local advocates and volunteers.

Ross Fitzpatrick, former Canadian Senator, and his wife, Linda Fitzpatrick generously donated the final $725,000 to complete the campaign.

Both Ross and Linda are cancer survivors and received care at BC Cancer Kelowna.

The systemic therapy suite is expected to break ground in 2024 and will increase BC Cancer Kelowna’s capacity to deliver treatments like chemotherapy and immunotherapy by 40 per cent.