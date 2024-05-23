'Can't pretend we don't need it': More than 30 millimetres of rain in parts of the Okanagan

Photo: Cindy White A large puddle formed in the parking lot next to Castanet in Kelowna after significant rainfall this week.

A significant amount of rain fell on parts of the Okanagan over the past few days.

The highest amount recorded between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday was in Summerland, where 33.1 millimetres fell. Penticton also had almost 30 millimetres, with a reading of 29.8 mm over the same time frame.

Environment Canada says 21.7 mm was recorded at Kelowna International Airport between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, 13.8 mm in Vernon and 16.1 mm in Osoyoos. The normal rainfall total for the month of May in Kelowna is 39.2 mm.

It’s unclear if the precipitation will help mitigate drought conditions in the region. The most recent drought update from the provincial government, issued last week, said the Okanagan was in a level 2 drought.

We could see some more showers over the next few days.

“That system that was bringing the rain yesterday is now moving away from the area, but there is a chance of thundershowers in the Southern Interior for this afternoon,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal.

There’s also a slight chance of showers Friday and Saturday, before the weather returns to drier conditions and more normal temperatures next week.

“It’s a little cool, it’s a little showery but we can’t pretend that we don’t need it,” adds Kowal.