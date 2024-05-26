Okanagan College has strong showing on national stage

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College students are being acknowledged for their strong showing at Canadian Nationals.

OC students competed against other students from all across the country with the latest venture from its sustainable business, The Unusually Good Food Co., at the Enactus Canada National Exposition, held in Toronto from May 14-16.

Two teams took part in the competition which brought students together from post-secondary schools to present new ideas and test them against their peers, while being judged by industry experts.

For Okanagan College, the team made it through to the semifinal round, showing they are consistent among the top teams in the country.

OC presented two student led projects. Project Bee promotes bee conservation through education and habitat restoration. It's a project that will see OC students work with hundreds of Grade 4 students to promote bee education and produce locally sourced honey.

The team also placed in the top six in the country with the latest iteration from the Unusually Good Food Co., a project that addresses food waste by utilizing discarded apples and includes products such as Unusually Good Hard Cider and gluten free apple flour.

“I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing team of students and faculty,” said Rebekah Dingwall, President of Enactus OC.

“I have witnessed this group of students dedicate thousands of volunteer hours and hard work in the community and on their projects. Their embodiment of team spirit at the Enactus National Exposition was inspiring to me as a leader. I am so proud of the impact our team has achieved this year and I look forward to seeing the team’s continued success and growth in the future.”

While Dingwall received a founder's bursary of $2,500 for entrepreneurial leadership, OC alum and past Okanagan College Enactus President Danielle Walker was named the Enactus Canada Alumni of the Year.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for this incredible honour and to thank you for allowing me to be part of your story," said Walker.

"There's no better feeling than knowing you have helped someone believe in themselves and begin to realize their full potential. Being involved in Enactus Okanagan College was life-changing, my experiences shaped who I am today, and I am so proud to help ensure future students continue to have this incredible opportunity.”

Enactus OC students at Okanagan College also achieved four podium finishes at the recent Enactus Canada Regional Exposition held in Calgary on March 14 and 15, 2024.

16 teams across four provinces in Western Canada competed for top placements in four Impact Challenges, with the Enactus OC team securing a gold, silver and two bronze placements earning $3,500 in prize money.