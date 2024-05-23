Kelowna youth housing program gets financial boost from province

Photo: CMHA

A Kelowna program designed to help young people find safe, stable housing has received a large financial boost.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna’s Housing First 4 Youth program has been awarded a $40,000 provincial grant.

The funding comes from the provincial government through the Civil Forfeiture Grant program, which supports projects that advance community safety.

The program works with young people between 17 to 24 years old who are unhoused.

“Young people who are in this situation resort to crime not because they lack moral judgement: it’s a way for them to meet their basic needs. It’s their means of survival,” says Mike Gawliuk, CMHA Kelowna CEO.

Gawliuk says having safe, stable, supportive housing reduces the likelihood of criminal involvement.

“When young people are housed and supported, they become socially connected and engaged in their community. Ultimately, they achieve a level of stability and economic self-sufficiency that they otherwise would not have experienced.”

CMHA Kelowna has an established adult housing first program that has already served more than 70 people. Housing First 4 Youth uses what has worked for that program and applies it to youth. The organization is partnering with 21 local landlords to provide homes.