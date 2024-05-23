Lake Country mayor first non-Kelowna chair of RDCO board in 50 years

Photo: RDCO Board chair Blair Ireland

Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland is the new chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Ireland was the only nominee for the position and was acclaimed chair prior to the start of Thursday’s board meeting.

He replaced Loyal Wooldridge who stepped down just prior to accepting the NDP nomination for the new Kelowna Centre riding in the upcoming provincial election.

Ireland is the first chair representing an area outside the City of Kelowna in 50 years.

He was nominated by Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“I am honoured. It’s exciting to go to this new era of collaboration and work,” said Ireland in accepting the chair.

“I’m thankful to the City of Kelowna because as director Dyas did say there is a good case for always having someone from the City of Kelowna because they do pay most of the bills.

“But, when we started with this board a year-and-a-half ago we talked about being more regional and I think we’ve got there. I am a very collaborative person and I’m a team player and that’s how we’ll go forward.”

Area East director Kevin Kraft remains vice-chair.