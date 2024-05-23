Conservation officers investigate video of boat following deer swimming near Bennett Bridge

Photo: Pixabay Stock photo

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating an incident on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna.

A video posted to a social media account called Okanagan Party Life shows a deer swimming in the lake near the Bennett Bridge. The person taking the video appears to be filming the animal from a power boat.

As the deer swims away, the boat follows and someone inside the vessel is heard yelling at the deer, telling it it’s going the wrong way and to “come here buddy”.

The video sparked a flurry of comments suggesting the activities of those in the boat were harassment.

One person wrote, “Leave animals alone while they are swimming. You circling it and scaring it could have made it freak out and go into shock and die. I get y’all were trying to 'help' but leave the wild animals alone they know what their doing with their life a lot more then half the people on this page.”

Another comment said, “Mind your own business on the stupid boat and let the nature do what it does the best.”

Under the BC Wildlife Act it is an offence to herd or harass wildlife with a motor vehicle, including boats.