Conservation officers call for better management of bear attractants in Central Okanagan

Rob Gibson

The issue of human-bear conflict is front and centre again after a bear had to be tranquillized in downtown Kelowna recently.

"Unfortunately, Kelowna is not a bear-smart community. The garbage containers we have available now aren't certified bear-resistant — why?" asked BC Conservation officer Ken Owens at the scene on May 17.

A black bear spotted in the area around Water Street ended up in a tree on Water Street. Conservation officers made the decision to tranquillize the bear and transport it back into the bush instead of euthanizing it.

"It's so frustrating for us in the Conservation Officer Service, because we have to do this more frequently than a lot of people realize," Owens said.

"Toughest job that we have to do is put down an animal but sometimes it has to be done."

The Water Street bear was one of the lucky ones, it got a second chance at life, but Owens says it doesn't always go that way.

"This particular bear, just based on the history that we have with him, we're going to ear tag him, we're going to relocate it. That's extremely rare where that does happen because their sense of smell is 2,100 times better than ours, they don't forget where they get a food source and he's been in unprotected garbage down here."

"So if he comes back in, we may have to make the difficult decision to euthanize this bear."

Public, government urged to do better

Owens called out Central Okanagan residents, governments and businesses.

"It's not just the residents, it's the restaurants. It's stratas, it's the city themselves, the regional district themselves," he said, explaining that bear attractants are simply not managed well in the region.

"We have 200,000 people in a highly populated area. If there is no food reward here, they go back to their natural environment. We live in a beautiful city where the forest fringe is right here. So we're always going to have bears, black bears, occasionally grizzly bears, moose deer, we just want to coexist with them."

Owens points to other municipalities across the country and here in B.C. that have become bear-smart, a provincial program that helps prevent bear-human conflicts.

There are ten communities in B.C. that have achieved bear-smart status; Kamloops, Squamish, Lions Bay, Whistler, Port Alberni, Naramata, New Denver, Coquitlam, Port Hardy and Castlegar.

In Naramata, becoming bear-smart brought the number of bears killed per year in the community from seven to nearly zero.

Owens points to the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Centre in Yellowstone Montana which tests and certifies containers like coolers and garbage bins.

"They test products like garbage containers that you can use at your house, or building stratas. They put it in with a black bear and grizzly bears. If the bear can't get into the container, it gets certified. Why are we not using them all community wide here?"

RDCO says bins don't fit their needs

In an email response Owens' question, the Regional District of Central Okanagan says it has conducted a multi-phased bear resistant cart pilot project for curbside services.

"Several carts were tested in our region, and we have yet to identify one that meets our size requirement of 120 litres, which is the standard size of our curbside garbage carts, but also durability and ease of use to residents."

The program is now on hold but the RDCO says it hopes to see a bear-resistant 120-litre cart on the market.

"The RDCO and City of Kelowna have recently added requirements for managing attractants in their solid waste bylaws for those with curbside cart services and we continue to work with a Wildsafe coordinator to provide education to all Central Okanagan residents on overall attractant management including securing their carts in garages or sheds until collection day," says a spokesperson for the RDCO.

Owens says until that day, he and the two other officers responsible for the entire Central Okanagan will continue to educate people.

"We all like seeing wildlife. But we don't want bears to become habituated and food conditioned, and then potentially jeopardize public safety and or do property damage, because they still are wild animals."

"If we can get everybody helping us out, to protect the wildlife and protect the people and the property, it's a win win for everybody."