Kelowna city staff walk back plan on Manhattan Point park designations

Photo: City of Kelowna Manhattan Point

A handful of property owners along Manhattan Point in Kelowna’s north end have won their battle with city hall.

Property owners were upset that the city planned to designate their properties as future parks as part of the north end redevelopment plan.

The designation would signal the city’s intention to have a continuous waterfront park connection from Knox Mountain Park south to City Park, something it said was desired by city residents.

But following consultations with the 10 affected property owners, staff have backed away from that plan.

Staff, in a report for council, say residents voiced concerns over perceived loss of property rights and potential devaluation, loss of privacy, reduced security and safety as well as environmental concerns in the area and at Rotary Marsh Park to the south.

“Staff maintain that the inclusion of more waterfront park, beach access, and park connectivity are all important goals for Manhattan Point within the north end,” a staff report states.

“However, it is acknowledged there are factors at play that warrant taking a more flexible planning approach regarding property acquisition for parks on Manhattan Point.”

Staff say the transportation network included within the Mill site has yet to be resolved while the high cost of land requires a more flexible planning approach with respect to property acquisition for parks.

“With these considerations in mind, staff recommend policy framework in the north end plan that gives clear direction to explore opportunities to acquire property on Manhattan Point for parks as the opportunity arises - and in consideration of the most up to date information available regarding planning and site design in the immediate area - without designating specific properties as park.”

Staff say creation of new waterfront parks remains a priority in the north end and across the city.

If council endorses the new direction, staff will complete the draft plan using the new policy framework and return that plan for council’s endorsement.