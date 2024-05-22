237259
Kelowna mayor's task force makes recommendations to reduce crime

7 steps to reduce crime

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas will table a long-awaited report on initiatives his task force is recommending to help reduce crime.

The report comes 11 months after Dyas struck the 13 member Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction.

“The task force is recommending a set of actionable and aspirational initiatives to reduce crime and improve community well-being immediately and into the future,” the report concludes.

“Should council endorse the recommendations, staff would be directed to begin implementation of tactical recommendations achievable within existing budget targets and to otherwise investigate implementation costs and return to council.”

Through nine meetings, the task force brought together a series of recommendations under seven specific headings, including:

  • Enhancing business improvement association community safety programs
  • Increasing resident engagement and education in crime prevention and reduction
  • Increasing support for treatment and recovery
  • Partnering with outside agencies to establish sobering and assessment centres
  • Exploring creation of a full-continuum, multi-care site
  • Advocating for continued follow through on 2022 Transforming Policing and Community Safety in B.C. report
  • Continuing to advocate for measures that address repeat (property) offending and increase public confidence in the justice system.

Several initiatives are contained within each of the seven measures.

One of the initiatives to implement a Rutland On-Call program similar to a program run through the Downtown Kelowna Association has already been established.

The task force was struck with an initial 12-month term, however it’s expected to be extended and reconvene in the fall to review the progress.

annikin

treat all drug pushers and users as the trash they are!

bcconservative

Wow, how much did it cost taxpayers for this task force to take 11 months to release the most obvious solutions? Pretty sure you could have gotten this information for $0.00 if you asked the average Kelowna resident what they think should be done.

Disciples Performance

how about not giving out free drugs, how about actually locking up people, how about stop with the bleeding heart articles and actually have a realist approach for once! I'm so tired of all these posts of people saying OH these poor people OH they have it hard they have been through so much... UH HELLO the rest of the damn world figures it out and we all pay for these people to just exist and pollute our towns, cities and planet im sorry but until you actually start some hard love for these people nothing will ever change and anyone who thinks otherwise needs to give their head a shake and look at the real world. My hard earned money goes to a lot of junkie losers (YES I DID JUST SAY THAT FOR ALL YOU POOR THEM BLEEDING HEARTS), yes NOT ALL are but 90% dont give 2 damns about what we do for them or will ever do for them.


