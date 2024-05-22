Kelowna mayor's task force makes recommendations to reduce crime

Photo: Madison Reeve/file A crime scene near the Queensway bus loop in Kelowna in March 2024.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas will table a long-awaited report on initiatives his task force is recommending to help reduce crime.

The report comes 11 months after Dyas struck the 13 member Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction.

“The task force is recommending a set of actionable and aspirational initiatives to reduce crime and improve community well-being immediately and into the future,” the report concludes.

“Should council endorse the recommendations, staff would be directed to begin implementation of tactical recommendations achievable within existing budget targets and to otherwise investigate implementation costs and return to council.”

Through nine meetings, the task force brought together a series of recommendations under seven specific headings, including:

Enhancing business improvement association community safety programs

Increasing resident engagement and education in crime prevention and reduction

Increasing support for treatment and recovery

Partnering with outside agencies to establish sobering and assessment centres

Exploring creation of a full-continuum, multi-care site

Advocating for continued follow through on 2022 Transforming Policing and Community Safety in B.C. report

Continuing to advocate for measures that address repeat (property) offending and increase public confidence in the justice system.

Several initiatives are contained within each of the seven measures.

One of the initiatives to implement a Rutland On-Call program similar to a program run through the Downtown Kelowna Association has already been established.

The task force was struck with an initial 12-month term, however it’s expected to be extended and reconvene in the fall to review the progress.