Kelowna International Hostel property on Pandosy on the market

Photo: Castanet

A for-sale sign has gone up in front of the Kelowna International Hostel on Pandosy Street.

The property at 2343 Pandosy and the adjacent property on Christelton Avenue have been amalgamated into one title according to the real estate listing.

The properties are listed at $3.095 million.

The present owner of the property began a development permit application process with the city a little more than a year ago.

A proposal for a five-storey apartment building on the property was submitted in May of last year then amended in November.

The application remains with city planners.

While the application moves along the hostel continues to operate while the detached home on Christelton is being rented.

No reason is given why the present owner is selling while the development application remains active.