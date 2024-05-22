Central Okanagan Search and Rescue looking for meeting space

Photo: Facebook

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is looking for a space to house their meetings over the next several months.

According to a post by COSAR on Facebook, the team, comprised of 25 volunteers, is on the hunt for a meeting room for the evenings of May 23, July 20, and Monday nights in January, February, and March.

COSAR says they have had challenges with their current space.

"Our current meeting room is too small, doesn't have potable water, and not all the rats are friendly. Please message us if you can supply a low-cost space for one or more nights," the post added.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will spend $400,000 this year on engineering and design work for a new COSAR facility.