WestJet takes over Sunwing Airlines direct flights from Kelowna to Mazatlan

Photo: WestJet

Summer is almost here but WestJet is already thinking of winter escapes.

The WestJet Group announced this week they will be adding new direct flights from Kelowna to Mazatlan Mexico starting December 13, 2024, until April 2025.

"Our strategy to establish the WestJet Group as Canada's western leader and national leisure champion is working, as we continue to offer the most robust and affordable coast-to-coast schedule, fine-tuned to meet the needs of Canadian travellers," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Sunwing flew direct from Kelowna to Mazatlan in past years. WestJet purchased Sunwing last year and is now taking over some of their routes.

However WestJet has also indicated they are pushing back its planned integration of Sunwing Airlines.

WestJet now says it will weave the discount airline's fleet into its own by April 27, 2025, six months after the integration date initially set for this October.

Rick Jones, WestJet's interim head of route planning, told a conference this week that the postponement relates to pilot training as well as the measurement units used in the cockpit.

WestJet says both airlines will continue with "business as usual" for their winter flight schedules.

YLW operations manager Phil Elchitz tells Castanet they are excited to see the direct route to Mexico return.