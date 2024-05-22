Opera Under the Stars at UBC Okanagan moved to June from August

Photo: Opera Kelowna Eden Tremayne sings to the audience at Opera Under the Stars at UBC Okanagan, 2022.

Opera Under the Stars is happening earlier this year.

The popular free, outdoor performance that has traditionally been held in August will now take place at UBC Okanagan on June 27, 2024.

"Opera Under the Stars is an event that welcomes everyone to share in the extraordinary power of music," says Rosemary Thomson, artistic director of Opera Kelowna. “The decision to move this outdoor event out of the August slot gives us an opportunity to connect with our community at the beginning of the summer season.”

It also avoids the height of the wildfire season.

The 90-minute concert will include well-loved operatic arias, ensembles, and musical theatre pieces. Attendees will hear performances from four singers—Jason Cook (baritone), Martin Renner Wallace (tenor), Stephanie Tritchew (mezzo), and Kelly Coubrough (soprano).

“We are thrilled to be able to sponsor Opera Under the Stars again this year,” says Alison Memory, partner at Pushor Mitchell LLP and Opera Kelowna president. “At Pushor Mitchell, we strive to support the arts in our community, while keeping them accessible for everyone. It is organizations like Opera Kelowna, and free events like Opera Under the Stars, that help make that happen.”

The free concert draws hundreds to festival-style seating in the main campus courtyard at UBCO. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance getting underway at 8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Or, for a hassle-free dining experience, attendees can pre-purchase a picnic basket from Midtown Station Kitchen + Drink when they register.

There’s also a special OPUS Elevated Experience available, priced at $80, that includes reserved seating, access to an exhibition at the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies and a pre-concert reception featuring wines from Bench 1775 Winery and gourmet food offerings.

Registration for this Opera Under the Stars opens on May 22, and it usually sells out quickly. To register or find out more click here.