Kelowna RCMP confirm single-vehicle crash on Highway 33 Monday was fatal

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP say one man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 33 Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened just before noon when a 56-year-old man crashed his motorcycle in the 4200-block of Hwy 33.

"The rider was observed traveling southbound before going across the median and into the opposing ditch. Several bystanders and Emergency Health Services provided first aid; however, the man succumbed to his injuries," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The driver has not been named.

Police say the investigation has since concluded and the BC Coroners Service has taken over.