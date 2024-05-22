Nearly 10 millimetres of rain fell in the Okanagan overnight

Photo: Cindy White Close to 10 mm of rain fell in parts of the Okanagan Tuesday night.

Drivers are contending with a few more puddles than usual this morning across the Okanagan.

A significant amount of rain fell overnight and is expected to continue well into the day.

“Looking at the data from last night, YWL (Kelowna), the airport, recorded 8.2 millimetres of rain and at the UBC Okanagan campus there was 8.9 millimetres of rain. That’s from last night, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” said Louis Kohanyi, an meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The nearly 10 mm is more than drop in the bucket. Normal rainfall for the entire month of May is 39.2 mm in Kelowna.

Other parts of the Okanagan also got a drenching. In Vernon, 8.0 mm fell between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. A weather station near Fintry recorded 9.8 mm.

Further south, the Summerland station recorded 8.8 mm and Penticton saw 7 mm, although 10 mm was measured along a nearby forest service road.

The forecast calls for periods of rain, with a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton today. Tomorrow, there’s also a risk of late day thunderstorms.

The most recent provincial update put the Okanagan at drought level 2, or very dry. The Okanagan Basin Water Board said last week that drought conditions were expected to persist unless substantial rainfall occurs in the coming weeks.



