Kelowna RCMP arrest 'aggressive' individual in crisis on Lawerence Ave

'Aggressive' man arrested

The RCMP say one man has been arrested after an incident on Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an individual in a state of crisis was displaying "aggressive" behaviour and has been arrested.

The incident happened at the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue just before 3 p.m.

A total of six RCMP cruisers arrived downtown to apprehended the man.

"The individual has been taken to hospital and the matter has since been resolved," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

