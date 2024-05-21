Kelowna RCMP arrest 'aggressive' individual in crisis on Lawerence Ave

Photo: Wayne Moore

The RCMP say one man has been arrested after an incident on Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an individual in a state of crisis was displaying "aggressive" behaviour and has been arrested.

The incident happened at the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue just before 3 p.m.

A total of six RCMP cruisers arrived downtown to apprehended the man.

"The individual has been taken to hospital and the matter has since been resolved," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.