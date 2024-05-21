Kelowna property owners will receive tax notices in the coming days

Photo: Castanet/file

Kelowna property owners will find out just how much they will be required to pay in municipal taxes in the coming days as the city has begun mailing and emailing tax notices this week.

The property tax bill sent out this week includes more than just municipal property taxes. The city will also be collecting levies on behalf of the province, the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Okanagan Library and BC Assessment Authority.

The city’s portion of the tax bill has increased by 4.72 percent or an average of $9.33 per month over last year.

Tax payments must be received by the city or electronically processed by a third-party financial institution by Tuesday, July 2.

Late payments are subject to a 10 percent penalty.

There are five methods to pay your taxes, including:

By cheque using the drop box located at the main doors at city hall.

By mailing cheques to city hall (Post-dated cheques are accepted. However, the postmark date is not considered date of payment).

Through online or telephone banking with a financial institution.

In person at a financial institution.

Credit card online at kelowna.ca/onlinebilling. (a 2.3% transaction fee will apply).

Eligible property owners can also apply for the provincial Homeowner Grant through gov.bc/homeownergrant.

The BC Property Tax Deferment program is also available to those who qualify.