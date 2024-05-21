Kelowna pop singer Scotty Berg announces new song full of summer vibes

Madison Reeve

Kelowna singer Scotty Berg is set to release a new song just in time for the summer.

The 17-year-old Kelowna Secondary School student says the song is set to hit streaming platforms on May 24

The song is titled California Nights and was co-written by Berg and music producer Troy Samson.

Berg says it's the type of song you will want to listen to on a summer drive.

"It's about a girl that you love, and hearing the lyrics, she is like a rollercoaster when she is by my side. It's just a song that you roll down your windows and just have the time of your life."

The song took only three days to write and record.

The teenager has already released six songs on streaming platforms. He says he is headed to Nashville this summer to do more writing and singing.

"I have some more songs in my repertoire that are coming out and doing some gigs around town."

"I just like that I can express myself doing it and it's just something that I love to do," he added.

California Nights will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.