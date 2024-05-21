RCMP investigating stabbing at Queensway bus loop in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre The Queensway bus loop in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an apparent stabbing at the Queensway bus loop in downtown Kelowna.

The incident happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. A Castanet reader, who asked to remain anonymous, says they observed a crime scene where officers appeared to be searching for something on the ground.

RCMP confirms officers responded to an incident at the Queensway bus loop involving several teenaged individuals.

"While the investigation remains ongoing, it is believed at this time there was an altercation between at least four parties, including the use of a knife," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"All those involved were arrested and later released from custody. One individual was taken to hospital for stitches."

No additional details were released by police.