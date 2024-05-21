SUV crashes through front window of Cobs Bread in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed An SUV smashed through the front window of the Cobs Bread on Spall Road Tuesday.

A vehicle has smashed through the front window of the Cobs Bread store on Spall Road in Kelowna.

The Kelowna Fire Department and other emergency personnel are on the scene after the incident at unit 106 1889 Spall Road around 11:45 a.m.

Photos shared by a Castanet reader show a black SUV about half way into the store. The main front window, to the left of the door, is completely smashed.

It appears the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and ended up taking out a large section of glass.

The SUV also hit and moved the counter inside the store. Staff has to jump out of the way but no one inside Cobs was hurt. It’s uncertain if the driver of the SUV was injured.

A tow truck has arrived at the scene and the vehicle has been pulled out of the window.