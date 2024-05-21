237365
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna launches traffic safety survey

Traffic safety survey

Here’s your chance to have your say on traffic in Kelowna.

The city is seeking input from residents on how to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

You’re invited to fill out an online survey by June 16, 2024. Resident can also take part in a public information session on May 28 to help contribute to the Safe Mobility Action Plan.

“Kelowna’s Safe Mobility Action Plan will be developed in alignment with Council Priorities, the 2040 Transportation Master Plan and Canada’s and BC’s Road Safety Strategies,” says Jenny Hostland, transportation planner.

“We are developing a plan that focuses on making Kelowna safer and more livable for everyone, with practical solutions for now and in the future.”

A draft vision statement and guiding principles for the plan have been developed. The guiding principles include protecting people who are walking, biking or rolling and pursuing a culture of change among road users.

The vision statement and principles will be finalized during this round of community engagement. To learn more and take part in Safe Mobility Action Plan survey, click here.

Disciples Performance

practical solution would be to actually build ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE AND NOT UNAFFORDABLE HOUSING!!!!!!! It doesnt take a rocket scientist to figure this out.. we need overpasses for vehicles and pedestrians!! City Hall is over paid idiots who dont have a damn clue how to build or even consider infrastructure, lets build condos and town houses on every major corner then after the 1 year build time find out holy crap we dont have enough laneway for the traffic or population thats already here! Heres an idea STOP writing permits until the builders or prov government come up with a proper game plan for the roads NO MORE people can go elsewhere till thats dealt with.

Disciples Performance

