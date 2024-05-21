City of Kelowna launches traffic safety survey

Photo: Madison Reeve A collision slowed traffic at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive on May 6, 2024.

Here’s your chance to have your say on traffic in Kelowna.

The city is seeking input from residents on how to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

You’re invited to fill out an online survey by June 16, 2024. Resident can also take part in a public information session on May 28 to help contribute to the Safe Mobility Action Plan.

“Kelowna’s Safe Mobility Action Plan will be developed in alignment with Council Priorities, the 2040 Transportation Master Plan and Canada’s and BC’s Road Safety Strategies,” says Jenny Hostland, transportation planner.

“We are developing a plan that focuses on making Kelowna safer and more livable for everyone, with practical solutions for now and in the future.”

A draft vision statement and guiding principles for the plan have been developed. The guiding principles include protecting people who are walking, biking or rolling and pursuing a culture of change among road users.

The vision statement and principles will be finalized during this round of community engagement. To learn more and take part in Safe Mobility Action Plan survey, click here.