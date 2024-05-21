Minor traffic disruptions expected as the Hungry Hungry Half Marathon returns to Kelowna

Photo: hungryhungryhalf.com

Kelowna drivers are being told to expect traffic delays Saturday due to the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Hungry Hungry Half Marathon.

The event runs 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 25.

Participants will begin and finish the half marathon at the Apple Bowl, at 1555 Burtch Road, starting at 7:15 a.m. and will run west along the Rail Trail. The route will pass through Knox Mountain Park, Waterfront Park, Stuart Park and City Park along the promenade, as well as along some portions of the Abbott Street running and biking trail.

To accommodate the half marathon, the lights at Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive will be off and managed by traffic control personnel from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to allow runners to cross.

Intermittent closures will also take place at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Kelview Street, as well as at the intersection of Ellis Street and Bay Avenue. Local traffic in these areas may experience minor delays to accommodate rolling closures.

Drivers should also expect delays at the crosswalks on Manhattan Drive, Sunset Drive and the entrance to Knox Mountain Park.

The race is expected to be finished by 11:30 a.m.

The Apple Bowl running track will be unavailable for public use from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 25 to allow for setup and teardown.