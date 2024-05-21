Derrick’s Steakhouse set to take over iconic Raudz location in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Raudz Regional Table Derrick's Steakhouse will be taking over the former Raudz Regional Table on Water Street.

Opening day is at least a month away yet Derrick’s Steakhouse already has its first 30 reservations.

It’s the restaurant taking over the iconic space on Water Street in downtown Kelowna that housed Raudz Regional Table for more than 22 years. It’s the latest endeavor by Ross Derrick, who also owns Broken Anchor at Guisachan Village Centre and Globe at Big White.

Raudz announced late last year that it would be winding down its run as one of the city’s top restaurants. “It has been an incredible journey, and we are immensely grateful for the support of our guests, suppliers, and staff,” said Chef Rod Butters.

Contractors are set to get to work this week to transform the interior into Derrick’s vision of a traditional steakhouse.

“Beautiful beef from across British Columbia and Alberta, French onion soup, oysters, prawn cocktails. You know, a relatively classic experience,” said Derrick.

“There’s going to be tableside Caesar salad, carved at the table larger cuts. We’ll have dish called bistecca, which is pretty much like the king of steaks.”

He believes there is more than enough demand in Kelowna for another steakhouse and he hopes the restaurant will become a destination to celebrate big life events.

“I think a steakhouse downtown is really needed. It’s needed for any city and I think this will be the one that people want to come and have an everyday meal. But it’s also going to be the place for the first drink out with mom and dad, I think a lot of birthdays will be here, I think we’ll have lots of proposals, and a lot of birthdays and a lot of fun.”

He hopes to open Derrick’s Steakhouse by June 21.