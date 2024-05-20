Crash on Highway 33 near Pyman Road under investigation

Photo: Contributed Highway 33 near Pyman Road.

UPDATE 6:09 p.m.

A collision on Highway 33 just outside Kelowna that snarled traffic earlier today is under investigation, according to police.

Kelowna RCMP said they received a report around 11 a.m. of a westbound motorcycle involved in a single vehicle collision on Highway 33.

"This matter is under investigation and out of respect for those involved there will be no further information provided," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m.

Traffic is still slowed by a collision earlier Monday on Highway 33 near Pyman Road.

However, emergency crews have removed the vehicles involved and the highway is now fully re-opened.

ORIGINAL 12:03 p.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 33 just outside Kelowna near Pyman Road.

The incident has caused traffic slowdowns around the Walker Hill Brake Check. Emergency crews are on the scene, including ambulance.

The southbound lane of Highway 33 is backed up but traffic coming into Kelowna is still moving as of noon.