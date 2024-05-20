Environment Canada forecasts damp week across the Thompson Okanagan

Madison Reeve

The Thompson Okanagan will get some much-needed rain this week.

Showers are expected both day and night for the majority of the week and weekend.

Victoria Day Monday should be the nicest day of the week. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 20°C with sunshine expected all day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see rain all day with a high of 15°C. The overnight low is expected to drop to 7°C on both nights with more rain expected.

Thursday will hit 19°C with sunshine throughout most of the day. The evening will drop down to 10°C with a 30 percent chance of showers.

More showers are on the way for Friday with a high of 19°C.

Saturday will reach a high of 12°C with cloudy periods.

