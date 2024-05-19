Castanet Event Calendar with Brayden Ursel

The Castanet Event Calendar looks ahead at upcoming events, and this week, there's some pretty special things happening around the Thompson-Okanagan.

Okanagan Fight Night 2 is happening in Kelowna next Saturday at Memorial Arena. Come check out some high quality fights across the night as they bring in some of the best fighters around.

The 44th annual Slurpee Cup is happening in Kamloops. Come watch a bunch of youth soccer players battle it out for championship gold at McArthur Island Park.

People of Vernon can enjoy the annual Okanagan Military Tattoo celebration, taking place next weekend at Kal Tire Place.

Tour the S.S. Sicamous as a part of the 110th Regatta Celebration in Penticton, taking place on Sunday, May 19.