Nothing but speed and tire marks up Knox Mountain this weekend

The 65th annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb kicked off in Kelowna on Saturday, welcoming 52 racers from all around BC, Alberta and Oregon USA to race up the mountain as fast as they can, driving some of the coolest looking cars around.

“It’s kind of a big family that gets to meet up once a year, and there’s lots of people that you only see here, so it’s a good environment and we’re excited to be here. The weather is not really cooperating today, but it’s staying just dry enough to keep racing, so they’re still going out there,” said racer Garrett Mealing.

Mealing describes Knox Mountain as a great location for a race like this, but a challenging one as well, with sharp turns that’ll keep every driver on the edge of their seat.

"It’s fast, there’s fast sections where you’re doing near 200 kilometres an hour and there’s lots of technical stuff too. Lots of compound corners where you really have to really pick your line just right. If you mess up turn five, you end up in the wall, so it’s a scary corner and you gotta really be careful there.”

Three-time Queen of the Hill winner Jennifer Ocker returned to try and claim a fourth straight title in the women’s division, but she also has another big goal this year.

“This hill climb, I think, is one of the best in the circuit that I do. It has all of my favourite aspects of a hill. I’ve done it four times, this is my fourth year, I have three Queen titles here, but I’m going for a record. The fastest woman here ever did a 1:55 in 1990, and that’s my goal, a 1:55 or lower,” said Ocker.

The Knox Mountain Hill Climb is a two-day event, so if you missed the ripping and roaring action of Saturday, head out to the base of Knox on Sunday for day two of the big race. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. and tickets are $25 at the gate.