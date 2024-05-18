Central Okanagan asking rent prices stay relatively stable in April

Photo: Contributed

Rental asking prices in the Central Okanagan both jumped and fell in April.

The two-bedroom rate decreased for the first time in three months, but the drop from March was a mere $9, to an average of $2,260.

Meanwhile, one-bedroom rent climbed $30 from March to an average of $1,622 in April. It is just the fifth month that the one-bedroom asking price average has been above the $1,600 mark.

The average asking prices are taken from Castanet classifieds data. The one-bedroom price was based on 62 ads, while the two-bedroom figure was from 92 listings.